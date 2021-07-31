‘Pretty in Pink’

“There was something nice about being in an exhibition space that was domestic,” Packer says of the event. “It felt comfortable, like people would spend more time. It was just much more interesting than returning to like a white gallery cube.”

Packer hardly changed a thing and hung paintings on the wall and added sculptures. The Palm Springs house, a Jack Meiselman build and designed by John Moyer in the late 1950s, will be completely emptied and reoriented so that a bedroom won’t appear as a bedroom.

Beyond Water’s artwork, you’ll see the art of more than 40 artists that Caryle says she either knows from running her gallery, picked from reputable galleries she knows, or were recommended by friends. Notable names she recommends checking out are Ruby Neri, HAAS Brothers, Tala Madani, Delphine Desane, and Sigmar Polke. The artwork will continue to rotate in the home after the event is over.

“From room to room, the art will be different, and I think they play well with each other,” she says,