Wish You Were Here!

THAILAND

Thai Hot Restaurant, Indio

If you’ve ever dined on Thai food, you’ve probably indulged in pad thai, that ubiquitous sweet, sour, and savory stir-fried noodle dish. As with most Thai restaurants, it’s one of the most popular dishes at Thai Hot, but the foursome who opened the restaurant earlier this year hope their customers will become more adventurous. “We’re offering other menu items they maybe haven’t seen, like crispy pork and roasted duck — that’s street food in Thailand,” says co-owner Joe Phongpreecha, who was born in Bangkok. “Customers still stick with what they know as Thai food, but we do see sales of other things, especially if we actively promote it.”

Three of the four owners who also serve as chefs attended culinary school in Thailand before working in hotels and restaurants there and thus bring a mix of specialties from their home country, sourcing all herbs and spices from Asian suppliers.

The result is a menu that toggles between classic curries and stir-fries and lesser-known specialties (at least in America), like a slow-cooked pork hock, Northern-style herb sausage, fried mussel pancakes, and a crab-and-egg omelet. Yes, there’s mango sticky rice (when mango is in season and super sweet), but there’s also bualoy, a colorful and creamy coconut milk-based dessert “soup,” reminiscent of retro childhood cereal.

“We get lots of Thai Americans and Thai natives who come in,” Phongpreecha says, “and we often hear, ‘I haven’t had this dish in so long. I’ve missed it.’”