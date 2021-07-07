Ease Achy Joints

You wouldn’t go far driving an car without oil to minimize friction and wear on engine and chassis components. Similarly, you can’t travel on foot without lubricating the joints in your own body. Fluid comprises some 80 percent of human cartilage, the purpose of which is to cushion bones.

“The body is designed to walk,” fitness coach Jay Nixon says. “The more sedentary you are, the less lubricants the body produces.” High-fat, high-salt, high-sugar foods aggravate joint inflammation, dietitian and nutritionist Courtney Pogue says. Instead of fast-food burgers, fries, and apple pies, eat fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and fresh proteins.

What ONE thing should you do every day?

“Eat vegetables.” — Courtney Pogue

Fitness coach Michael Butler adds soy and dairy products to the list of foods for people with inflammation issues and further recommends limiting consumption of simple carbohydrates.

Beyond food, he recommends squat exercises to keep hips and knees lubricated.

