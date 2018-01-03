Across the globe, Jon Jerde designed just three private homes during his high-profile career. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of them is only magnified by the extraordinary experience it offers the moment one steps inside. Renowned worldwide for his visionary commercial architecture — from the Bellagio and Universal CityWalk to celebrated landmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Dubai, and the park that is now Disneyland Paris — the late Jerde, along with his wife, Janice Ambry Jerde, made an incomparable statement with this residential achievement. The Vintage Club and a lot on the signature 16th hole of the Mountain Course served as picturesque muses for the seven-bedroom, 11-bath estate at 47475 Vintage Drive East. Meticulously executed by DeWitte Construction and a group of expert craftsmen, the multilevel, approximately 10,000-square-foot masterpiece is nothing short of architectural brilliance. An elevator joins two distinct levels, and each opens to its own patio for relaxation and entertaining. Bespoke details include Venetian plaster walls and limestone flooring inside and out. These make perfect complements to sophisticated choices by White Design of Pacific Palisades in curating comfortable yet luxurious décor and furnishings.

The lush outdoor living space reflects the level of sophistication found within. This awe-inspiring project stands as a creative collaboration between architect, designer, builder, and owner. With this home that masterfully encompasses stunning views from every angle, Jerde shaped a legacy like none other at The Vintage Club. To tour it is to fall under its spell. The home’s most remarkable feature is quite possibly the unfurling grand hallway known as “The Gallery.” Carefully placed atrium windows frame natural vistas along its curved wall, while custom-designed sconces light and guide your way. This unique passage provides a spectacular showplace for artwork and connects the home’s central living areas to a staircase leading to the level below. On the main level, custom furniture and area rugs beckon under an 18-foot barrel ceiling in the fairway-view great room. The formal dining room’s gold leaf dining chairs surround a custom limestone dining table fit for candlelit dinners. A gourmet-style kitchen, well-heated al fresco dining loggia, walk-up bar, formal and informal powder rooms, and cozy family room with morning table seating come together in a layout with beautiful flow. In the master suite, a fireplace and private patio enhance this finely appointed retreat, complete with floor-to-ceiling glass, his-and-hers baths (hers with radiant floor heating), two custom-designed offices, and a bar area. Two guest rooms and a two-bedroom guest suite with living area provide gracious accommodations. On the lower level, a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar accommodates over 1,000 bottles and joins a media room with theater-style seating. A pool table, working kitchen, massage room, six-person steam room, full bath, fully equipped gym, wrapping-craft room, and additional guest quarters complete this level. The adjoining subterranean three-car, two-golf-cart garage is finished with air conditioning, a workshop, and plentiful storage.