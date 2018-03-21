While attending Catlin Gable, a private school in his native Oregon, Schnitzer sought out opportunities to engage with the staff. On a weekly visit to see the school’s comptroller, Schnitzer noticed a check on his desk for $50,000.

“That’s a big check today,” Schnitzer said. “A much bigger check in 1968. And I saw it was from John and Betty Gray to the school. I asked, ‘Gee, what’s that?’”

He was told Gray, a leader in the redevelopment of Southwest Portland’s industrial riverfront, wrote a check every year to cover the school’s deficit.

“That really hit me that a man who was so respected in the business world could make a little more money than he needed, and he could help give back to the community. The Gray family support allowed the school to survive and flourish,” Schnitzer said. “In terms of my life, it was a very influential moment for me. The most important role models for me were my parents, Harold and Arlene Schnitzer, who always were working to help others.”

Schnitzer graduated from the University of Oregon in 1973 and in 1976 received his doctorate degree from Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College.

He went on to work for his family’s real estate company, Harsch Investment Properties, becoming president nearly 30 years ago. Founded in 1951, the company now owns and manages in excess of 25 million square feet of commercial properties in six western states. Two of the properties are signature shopping centers in the Coachella Valley; One Eleven Town Center in Palm Desert and Plaza La Quinta.

Schnitzer took his childhood memory of that day at school and became involved in civic and community activities with board memberships at the Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, the Citizens Crime Commission, and the Portland Art Museum. Since that time, he has served on over 30 nonprofit boards and organizations.