Charles Kibby and Taylor Kibby, a father and daughter duo, debuted their collaborative exhibition Both of Them of the Earth Nov. 10 at Jorge Mendez Gallery in Palm Springs. The California artists are exhibiting for the first time together, and their works remain on display at the gallery through December.



Charles devoted his career to the restoration of historic structures, while continuing his efforts on his sculptural work, which emphasizes the use of stone as a primary material. He also expanded his sculptural effort to include the development of lighting fixtures using stone as the principal medium for transmitting light.

Taylor is a ceramist based in Los Angeles. Her process is about experience and awareness; through weight, texture, surface, and sound, Taylor’s work inspires close investigation and consciousness of surroundings.



The Jorge Mendez Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in the heart of the Uptown Design District in Palm Springs. The gallery exhibits collectable paintings and sculptures by established artists.



Jorge Mendez Gallery

756 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-656-7454

jorgemendezgallery.com