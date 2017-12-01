Sisters Jane Burton and Tyler Burton recently debuted their collaborative exhibition, “Burton2Burton – Two Sisters Voices” Nov. 11 at Jorge Mendez Gallery in Palm Springs.

The California sculptors’ work remains on display at the gallery through December.

Jane Burton is known for her large ceramic sculptures ranging in height from 2 to 20 feet, showcasing her examination of humankind through the female form. Her art touches on self-worth, strengt, perseverance, spirituality and aging.

Tyler Burton says growing up in California brought elements like the outdoors, the ocean, the mountains and desert into her artwork both as inspirations and permeations. She splits her artistic endeavors between Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Jorge Mendez Gallery

756 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-656-7454

jorgemendezgallery.com