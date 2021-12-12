Things to Do This Week, Dec. 13-20

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS / DEC. 9–26

Joan Crawford gets ready for her annual Christmas Eve radio show while fielding visits from Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, and Mae West in this quick-paced holiday show at the Desert Rose Playhouse.

THE BEEBO BRINKER CHRONICLES / DEC. 10–12 & 17–19

Anne Bannon’s midcentury lesbian pulp novels provide the blueprint for this saga about the reunion of two parted lovers in pre-Stonewall New York. Watch the tale unfold at the Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs.

HOLIDAY SPARKLE: DEC. 15

Palm Canyon Theatre will present a special holiday concert as talented singers perform many holiday favorites and some fun, “unconventional” seasonal tunes. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food and an unwrapped toy to participate in drives for The Community Food Bank at The Center and Toys for Tots.

MUSICAL THEATRE UNIVERSITY FEATURE FILM: DEC. 16

Musical Theatre University debuts its first feature film, “Blame It On the Mistletoe” at Camelot Theater inside the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The musical comedy stars members of MTU with guest appearances by Lucie Arnaz, Jim J. Bullock, Lindsay Wagner, Bella Da Ball and more.