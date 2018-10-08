Joshua Cartter, DDS

Owner / Prosthodontist

Desert Dental Specialty Group

Opportunity came knocking for prosthodontist Dr. Joshua W. Cartter more than five years ago, when Dr. Robert R. McLachlan enlisted him to carry on his legacy, providing high-quality general and specialty care at Desert Dental Specialty Group in Palm Desert.

“This is a special place,” Dr. Cartter says. “Most of our staff has been here for over 13 years, some more than 20. When patients come in, they’re not just another face; they’re more like family.”

Dr. Cartter appreciates the Coachella Valley’s small-town feel. “I like to see my patients out at dinner or at the grocery store. I love the community. It’s a beautiful place to live.”

The desert allows him to unleash his inner athlete — especially motocross racing, cycling, and soccer. Yet success for him is giving someone a great smile back, with proper function and comfort.

Desert Dental Specialty Group offers three specialties — prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics — in addition to general dentistry.

“These are the specialists that most of the adult population needs,” says Dr. Cartter, one of only 3,500 prosthodontists in the United States. “We can have immediate consultations if need be, and the doctors can all sit together to discuss treatment options for our patients.”

“We also have a full-service dental laboratory on site to provide color-matching with a lab technician, which is essential to delivering optimum results in important smile makeovers.”

Desert Dental Specialty Group has been in practice for 39 years. “I think this is a great place for new dentists,” Dr. Cartter says. “As our community continues to grow, so does the need for more dentists.”

VIDEO: Joshua Cartter defines success as making a positive difference in someone’s life.