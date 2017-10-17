When asked, “What is the commonality between sports and dentistry?” a likely answer is “broken teeth.” But, Dr. Joshua Cartter, prosthodontist and owner of Desert Dental Specialty Group (DDSG), sees the commonality as teamwork. As a former athlete, Cartter knows the goal in both sports and dentistry is to win.

“Success as a champion usually happens throughout a season in sports,” Cartter explains. “At DDSG, we see success on a daily basis because as a specialty group, we produce healthy and comfortable smiles for every patient we treat.”

Cartter, who took over DDSG three years ago from its founder Dr. Robert McLachlan, says that as a prosthodontist, it’s his duty to be at the forefront of dentistry, providing his patients with the most advanced dentistry there is to offer. “DDSG is on the leading edge,” he says. “Not only do we utilize the latest in dental technology, we are the only dental office in the Coachella Valley that offers the three specialties most needed by adults in one practice. Furthermore, we are the only dental office with an onsite dental laboratory.”

Cartter grew up in Lake Mathews, a rural area outside of Riverside, California, but he says moving to the Coachella Valley 4 years ago was an easy decision. “The practice, which was established over 38 years ago, is a dream for any dentist,” says Cartter. “It’s not often that a practice combines prosthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, and general dentistry under one roof. On top of that, having highly skilled dental technicians and the latest in dental laboratory technology onsite is unlike any other practice in the valley.”

Cartter explains that this unique set-up allows for a tightknit team that provides the highest quality dentistry available today.