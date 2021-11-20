A Light Touch

“We got almost a full year in, and yes, it was the pandemic, but it gave us an opportunity to connect and explore,” Smith says about the surreally timed move and endeavor.

The relatively young provenance of the structure gave Smith, who is originally from Texas, a degree of creative freedom. What he describes as a “Stan Sackley-inspired” three-bedroom house was built in the 1990s, making it somewhat of a contemporary tabula rasa.

“The style of the house will dictate. The architecture will tell you what it wants to be,” he observes. While the footprint remained the same, Smith and Gerbitz opted to remove the wall between the living room and what had been a study. The wet bar in the dining room was also replaced with glass “so the house is always flooded with this ethereal light,” Smith says. “For us, light is everything.”