Josie Natori Celebrates 45 Years of Design

Josie Natori finds parallels between the breezy poolside attire of Greater Palm Springs and the bold-patterned ensembles traditionally worn in the Philippines, her home country. “The warmer temperature and the glamorous ease of the lifestyle in Palm Springs go hand in hand with the ease, comfort, and glamour of our Spring 2023 collection,” says Natori, who marked the 45th anniversary of her namesake line last fall. Her Fashion Week El Paseo ensembles explore vibrant colors and ombrés, enhanced by fine details such as microbeads, embroideries, and Maria Clara–inspired sleeves.

“[My work] is inspired by the beauty of Boracay, El Nido, and Amanpulo — my favorite tropical places in the Philippines … and a [lace] dress my mother, Angelita, wore decades ago,” she shares. Materials including guipure, cotton, linen, silk, and piña — a fabric made from pineapple fibers — deliver comfort, while age-old techniques like Calado open thread work nod to common design practices in Manila.

Such precision is paramount to Natori, who rose to success after bringing a hand-embroidered blouse to Bloomingdale’s and launched a lingerie line based on the design (at the advice of the buyer). More than four decades later, Natori continues to create chic lingerie, along with loungewear, shoes, accessories, and items for the home. She established facilities in the Philippines to handle more than 60 percent of production, ensuring that her designs stay true to her roots. “At Natori, we bring art into everything we do,” she says. “Each piece is designed and crafted to be a personal treasure.”