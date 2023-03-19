Josie Natori Shows 120 Looks at Fashion Week El Paseo

A quick succession of ensembles adorned with a print reminiscent of butterfly wings kicked off the evening. Hot pink infused a sleeveless dress that fluttered at the knee; a midriff-baring crop top, jacket, and pants; and a short-sleeve wrap dress sashed firmly at the waist.

Just as quickly, the tones turned to beige and black as a midthigh, slim-fitting shift dress and a strapless knee-length style appeared. Meanwhile, another short sheath accented by hip-slung, chunky chain-link took a simple black dress to new heights. It was one of several styles featuring Maria Clara–inspired sleeves, just one of the many distinctive details of this collection that draws its inspiration from Natori’s homeland in the Philippines.

Yet color could not be subdued for long, and vivid florals soon reappeared, hopscotching across all manner of styles — from elegantly-cinched, one-shoulder sarongs to ensembles with matching Bermuda or full-length pants, bandeau, and jackets. Flowery motifs popped on the black backgrounds of cotton poplin sundresses and tea-length styles, while color literally shouted from geometric prints.