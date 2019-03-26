The Joslyn Center will host its 10th annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, this year themed ‘Joslyn in Bloom,’ on March 28 at the Agua Caliente Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, presented by the Auen Foundation.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event features a fashionista experience complete with runway models. Also during the event outstanding leaders of the Cove Communities will be honored for their contributions to the desert communities and supporting The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert.
Produced by Susan Stein, fashion director/scene editor for Palm Springs Life and the creative director/producer of Fashion Week El Paseo, the runway will feature local and notable style-makers and trendsetters, with models flaunting the latest in spring collections including apparel from retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue.
The fashion show will follow a champagne reception and silent auction beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the event benefit The Joslyn Center’s integrated programing and activities that are designed to meet the needs of 2,200 plus seniors and active adults in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, and Indian Wells; and the Meals-On-Wheels program which delivers fresh nutritious meals to home-bound frail seniors.
During the event three outstanding leaders will be recognized for their ongoing commitment and support of the Joslyn Senior Center. The three honorees are Indian Wells Council member Kimberly Muzik, Palm Desert Council member Kathleen Kelly, and Rancho Mirage Mayor Pro Tem Iris Smotrich.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 760-340-3220, ext 105. Limited VIP Experience tickets for $125 are still available as well as $75 general admission seating.
For more information on the Joslyn Center, visit joslyncenter.org.