The Joslyn Center will host its 10th annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, this year themed ‘Joslyn in Bloom,’ on March 28 at the Agua Caliente Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, presented by the Auen Foundation.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event features a fashionista experience complete with runway models. Also during the event outstanding leaders of the Cove Communities will be honored for their contributions to the desert communities and supporting The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert.

Produced by Susan Stein, fashion director/scene editor for Palm Springs Life and the creative director/producer of Fashion Week El Paseo, the runway will feature local and notable style-makers and trendsetters, with models flaunting the latest in spring collections including apparel from retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue.