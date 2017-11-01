Joyce Bulifant: Up Close and Personal

PSL: How long have you been working on this book?

JB: Twenty-four years.

PSL: Wow!

JB: The purpose was not so much about me as it was about what it was like being married to men who were alcoholics and the effects it had on children. Hopefully it’s [inspirational], with entertaining stories about the Golden Age of Hollywood and all the very famous people I was fortunate enough to be around growing up.

PSL: Will you name-drop a few of the Old Hollywood celebrities?

JB: Oh gosh, there’s so many! Fred Astaire — I got to dance with him. I worked with Fred MacMurry. My mother-in-law was Helen Hayes, so I was with all kinds of people in the theater who were just brilliant. And then my travels with Helen Hayes and Walt Disney. Lillian Gish, a silent movie star. All the people I worked with in game shows.

PSL: What’s your juiciest story?

JB: It’s really Roger’s and my love story, interwoven throughout the whole book. There’s several juicy parts, some hopefully funny parts, and some very, very serious parts — the part when my friend Mariette Hartley, a wonderful actress, gave me a book called The Co-Alcoholic. I turned the last page and said, “That’s me. I’m part of the problem; I’m codependent.” That knowledge was incredibly important in my life but I didn’t heed it until a few marriages later. But, I finally got it.

PSL: Is your experience with alcoholism part of the reason philanthropy is so close to your heart?

JB: I guess so. Also, I was a child in foster homes and my heart goes out to children who’ve been abused and who have been abandoned. I can’t walk by a baby or a little person without stopping and talking to them. A counselor said to me, “What you do in helping children — you see yourself in them — really, you’re just helping yourself.”

I have learned that maybe I married people who were orphans — alcoholics and sad. My ego said, “I’ll love them. I’ll make them happy, then they won’t drink anymore.” My ego caused a lot of problems by thinking I could help someone by loving them. People have to want to love themselves. I hope women who’ve been in the situation that I’ve been in will be brave and be able to know when it’s necessary to leave, or detach with love.

PSL: What was most challenging about putting your story on page?

JB: Reliving it — the things I’d like to say didn’t happen. I have a good capacity, I think, to be able to forget and forgive; it’s a good thing and it also can be a dangerous thing. I had to remember all the things that hurt. That part was a little difficult. But, I never ever looked at a blank page. It just poured out.