Check, Please

What began your interest in starting a restaurant?

My history was that I was an actor and I moved to New York. I had some success in theatre, but in between my theatre gigs, I had to pay rent. The natural thing was to get jobs at restaurants. I lied about having experience, and I think the general manager knew I was lying when I said I had served before. It was one of those things that came easy for me. I was approached years later by Ron Tampkon and Shelly Tampkon, his wife, and they wanted to know if I was interested in starting something new…I don’t think I’ve ever had the confidence to do something on my own. I knew in my mind I was capable, but it was my wife, Vanessa, who pushed me to be my own boss. My wife was instrumental. I remember saying, “I’m almost 60 years old, I've got to see if I can do it. I’ve accomplished a lot but I haven't really accomplished what I needed to.”

I came in here on July 1, and I had nothing. I remember looking up, because I do talk to God a lot, and asked him what I was doing... I have no chef, no architect, no nothing. I’m just in this building. I would wake up at night and pray to God to help me. And somehow, he must’ve listened, because I was able to find the architect, contractor, tradespeople, vendors, and we did it in eight months with extensive remodeling. I thought what is the point if you don’t just go for it? I was in this restaurant every day.. and I sat in the other room. There was nothing to do but I started making it my ritual to come in and start to get to know my space. …I believed it was a great deal. Every restaurant last year in the summertime was busy. We went to a restaurant in August, 115 degrees on a Tuesday afternoon, and there was one table left, on the patio! I thought summer might not be so bad down here. I say to all the restaurants who close during summertime - please close, enjoy your summer vacation, but we’ll be here.