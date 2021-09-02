“It’s Very Poignant and Necessary”

The very first time she was approached to act in the play, The Guys, nearly a dozen years ago at the Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs, Judith Chapman had to familiarize herself with the story.

Now she knows the Anne Nelson play by heart, and its significance called out to her as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches. This time she made the call to Palm Canyon Theatre to put on the play featuring herself and actor Michael Pacas.

Tickets are on sale for two performances, Sept. 11-12. Before entering the venue, Palm Canyon Theatre requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. Facemasks are required.

“I just felt it was time to bring it out,” says Chapman, a Coachella Valley resident who can be seen regularly on TV’s The Young and the Restless as Jill Abbott. “And because our country is so fractured now to remember when we were as one at this very spot. So I felt it was necessary to do it.”

The play was first performed off-Broadway in New York by Sigourney Weaver and Bill Murray just a few months after two commercial planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, bringing them both to the ground. Another plane hit the Pentagon and one more crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers heroically rushed the cockpit. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and led to U.S. military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since then the play has been produced in all 50 states and 15 countries and adapted into a 2002 film version starring Weaver and Anthony LaPaglia. Nelson’s play involves just two characters, Joan, an editor, who receives an unexpected call from Nick, a fire captain, who lost eight men in the Twin Towers. He’s seeking a writer to help him write eulogies for his fallen friends, and the play focuses on the afternoon they spend together.

Chapman, who has lived in the desert since the early ‘90s, shares more about the play’s significance.