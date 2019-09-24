Music to Our Ears

When you’ve had the “pinch-me-is-this-really-happening?” pleasure being a backup singer for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Josh Groban, and Michael Jackson, you’re bound to walk away understanding music differently. In fact, you may devote your life to serving the craft.

That’s what Judith Hill has done. But it almost didn’t happen that way.

At one point, not too long ago, Hill was flat broke and about to declare bankruptcy, all the while pondering the precarious road ahead. Then the doorbell rang. When she opened the package that had been delivered to her, she pulled out a Grammy Award trophy for her work in the acclaimed documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, an eye-opener that shed light on the oft-underreported journeys of back-up singers to some of the industry’s top talents

Something shifted for Hill in that moment. She’s been carving out a significant path for herself in the music industry ever since. You can experience her onstage Oct. 5 at the Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival, just one part of the vibrant tapestry that is Palm Springs Women’s Week, running Sept. 29-Oct. 6 at various locations around the valley.

• Read our preview of Palm Springs Women’s Week, including a foodie event with Hell’s Kitchen Season 13 winner LaTasha McCutchen.