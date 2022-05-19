Broad Brush

When Judy Nemer Sklar starts her day with a cup of tea, it’s probably not for the type of consumption you might envision.

The Palm Desert artist brings an assortment of brewed teas, coffee, and wine to her workshops, which combine meditation, mindfulness, and art. The liquids become the paint that participants use to express themselves on canvas without the confines of an artistic endeavor. In fact, just the opposite.

“Various teas will stain the paper differently,” Nemer Sklar says. “Berries are different than a black or green tea. It is fun to explore this. I use this as part of my larger goal of reminding participants to begin their morning with a mindful intention, not only using tea as a medium but as a reminder of the benefits of the mindful practice of brewing tea, pouring tea in a way that starts your morning off on the right foot and with the suggestion to incorporate writing or drawing in a journal in the morning.”