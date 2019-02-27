Women players in the upcoming BNP Paribas tennis tournament at Indian Wells should take some time to visit a book signing. Yes, even in the midst of their heavy schedule of practices and matches.

That’s because the woman signing the books is both important and symbolic to them and their tour. Her name is Julie Heldman. Her book is titled Driven: A Daughter’s Odyssey. Simply put, today’s players owe her at least the courtesy of a visit.

Here’s why:

Heldman is 73. She was ranked as high as No. 5 in the world in the early 1970s. She won 22 pro titles and advanced to the semifinals of every tennis major except Wimbledon. Her era included the likes of Billie Jean King and Margaret Court. She beat BJK four times and Court twice. The week before King played Bobby Riggs in the legendary Battle of the Sexes in 1973 at the Houston Astrodome, she lost to Heldman.

There is much more to Heldman than wins and losses on the tennis court. Her story, beautifully constructed in this lengthy memoir, is rich in history and significance. That is, in no small part, due to Heldman’s mother, Gladys. Gladys Heldman, and a group of players strong enough to stand beside her in defiance, cleared the path for many of those players who might visit Julie Heldman at Indian Wells, players who now play for seven-figure paychecks.