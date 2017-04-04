Julie Speidel presented an amazing show of sculpture and wall art recently at the J. Willott Fine Art Gallery.

Speidel’s sculptures engage an extraordinary array of cultural influences, reaching back through antiquity to the stone- and bronze-age peoples of Europe, the early Buddhists of China, the indigenous tribes of her native Pacific Northwest, and on into 20th-century modernism.

The J. Willott Gallery opened in 2007 with a focus and determination to represent museum quality artwork from internationally accomplished artists. In the summer of 2016, the gallery built a brand-new, 5000 square foot contemporary artspace just a block east of its original location. The gallery now boasts 22 foot-high ceilings, glass concrete floors, state-of-the art lighting and one of the region’s most highly regarded roster of artists.

Owner partners Josh Otten and Josh Paquette express it best: “We remain dedicated to providing our clients with access to the highest quality artwork available. We believe whole-heartedly in the importance of treating the collector with great honesty, care and respect. We value each guest to our gallery and welcome anyone who has a passion and appreciation for art.”



J. Willott Gallery

73300 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-3180

www.jwillott.com

Photography by Gregg Felsen