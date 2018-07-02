CANCER: June 21–July 22
Eccentric alliances have valuable nuggets of information. What used to annoy you should now amuse you. Crabs have gut instinct: Protect and nourish it.
LEO: July 23–Aug. 22
Speculative ventures and unusual investment opportunities hold promise, but they must be supported by a solid business plan, viable for many months. Improve your domestic status for efficiency and simplicity.
VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22
An illusion dissolves, but no worries: Research and better support will lead you in a new direction. Communication clutter is hiding the right decisions, so clean out your closets, files, and contacts.
LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 21
You are two contacts away from your goal: Say you need a plumber — you don’t know who would be right, but your friend’s cousin happens to be one. Utilize an alliance for the 411 or assistance you seek.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21
Giving value to irrelevant situations will slow you down — let go of contacts who no longer serve a purpose, and zero in on solutions. An associate becomes a friend as you realize you have much in common.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21
Emphasize work done in the past, and the sweet payoff will contribute to future plans. It may look like a miracle, but you earned it. You are worth more than today’s calculations; experience is powerful collateral.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19
Saturn demands that you look back on your 29th and 58th years (if applicable). Current conditions mirror those times, but you now have experience to add to the mix. A new approach to an old obligation frees you to expand.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 17
An old paradigm has a new approach. Like coal to solar, the market has evolved; your choice to be on the cutting edge of innovation puts you at the forefront of a growth pattern.
PISCES: Feb. 18–March 20
Outside activity slows, as you need time to drop out and contemplate. You are seeking answers that can be found only in the spirit — the 90 percent of your brain you don’t use. The subconscious has all the answers.
ARIES: March 21–April 19
Create a mental “test kitchen” for mulling over radical business concepts. Have no fear of trial and error; gather your results, analyze the outcomes, and make changes when confident. Huge growth is possible.
TAURUS: April 20–May 20
No need to wander far; there’s great opportunity in your immediate environment. Utilize recent community improvements to streamline your day-to-day activities. Meanwhile, have no emotional involvement with — or reaction to — coworkers.
GEMINI: May 21–June 20
Valuable information, casually shared by masters in the field, sparks creativity and a regenerated attitude and approach. Keep a backroom alliance in your back pocket — you owe no one an explanation. Power is in withholding.
Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.
Known as “the hermit of Palm Springs,” William Pester was the original California hippie. After leaving his native Germany in 1906, supposedly to avoid military service, he traveled to the United States. and settled in Tahquitz Canyon around 1916. There he lived in a palm hut and made a living selling walking sticks and postcards. He reportedly lived on raw fruits and vegetables and spent most of his time naked, visited by celebrities such as Zane Grey and Rudolph Valentino. Pester is also said to have inspired the Nat King Cole song “Nature Boy.”
ILLUSTRATION BY STUART FUNK