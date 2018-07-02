CANCER: June 21–July 22

Eccentric alliances have valuable nuggets of information. What used to annoy you should now amuse you. Crabs have gut instinct: Protect and nourish it.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Speculative ventures and unusual investment opportunities hold promise, but they must be supported by a solid business plan, viable for many months. Improve your domestic status for efficiency and simplicity.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

An illusion dissolves, but no worries: Research and better support will lead you in a new direction. Communication clutter is hiding the right decisions, so clean out your closets, files, and contacts.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 21

You are two contacts away from your goal: Say you need a plumber — you don’t know who would be right, but your friend’s cousin happens to be one. Utilize an alliance for the 411 or assistance you seek.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Giving value to irrelevant situations will slow you down — let go of contacts who no longer serve a purpose, and zero in on solutions. An associate becomes a friend as you realize you have much in common.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Emphasize work done in the past, and the sweet payoff will contribute to future plans. It may look like a miracle, but you earned it. You are worth more than today’s calculations; experience is powerful collateral.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Saturn demands that you look back on your 29th and 58th years (if applicable). Current conditions mirror those times, but you now have experience to add to the mix. A new approach to an old obligation frees you to expand.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 17

An old paradigm has a new approach. Like coal to solar, the market has evolved; your choice to be on the cutting edge of innovation puts you at the forefront of a growth pattern.

PISCES: Feb. 18–March 20

Outside activity slows, as you need time to drop out and contemplate. You are seeking answers that can be found only in the spirit — the 90 percent of your brain you don’t use. The subconscious has all the answers.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Create a mental “test kitchen” for mulling over radical business concepts. Have no fear of trial and error; gather your results, analyze the outcomes, and make changes when confident. Huge growth is possible.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

No need to wander far; there’s great opportunity in your immediate environment. Utilize recent community improvements to streamline your day-to-day activities. Meanwhile, have no emotional involvement with — or reaction to — coworkers.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

Valuable information, casually shared by masters in the field, sparks creativity and a regenerated attitude and approach. Keep a backroom alliance in your back pocket — you owe no one an explanation. Power is in withholding.

