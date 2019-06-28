July 2019 Horoscopes

cancer: June 21–July 20

Stop, rest your gut, and banish memories. The past is a canceled check, and today is cash. Stay in the moment and, of course, forgive (yourself first).

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

Expect positive reinforcement for

grandiose plans. If your enthusiasm has a solid basis, then loyalty and devotion will follow. Recognize multicultural advantages. Know how little you know.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Your mutability, which is usually fluid, now may be effective to avoid a critical decision. But you are moving so fast that you could short out. Total exhaustion. Take back power. Be true to yourself.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Retrograde in the marketplace is neither good nor bad — but your reaction is. Consider where domestic stresses carry into the work environment. Where are you supporting the structure, and which

responsibilities are yours? Decide.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

The marketplace

supports your creative efforts, and you can achieve a long-term goal in a short time. Go back to the drawing board once more. Last revisions ignite progress. Is the world ready?

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Structure time for your dreams, and then get back to reality. Build your foundation. Combine your spiritual skills with brilliant

philosophy, and expect a miracle.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Life hasn’t been much fun lately, but take pride in braving the storm and shouldering the burden. You are patient and strong. A slowly built structure will thrive in the future. Exhale.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Sometimes Mommy isn’t around when we need nurturing. How will your feelings heal? Leave the past in your rearview mirror. Be in the present moment. Once you clear the emotional detritus, hope and possibility emerge.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Declutter and redesign your home for optimum efficiency. Host a special guest or two. Sharing your intimate space strengthens alliances and sprouts new interests. A dedicated area for thought, research, and communication powers your world.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Decrease emotional detachments to get back on track. Life is a sandbox: If you play with the right people, your “pretend” ideas gain the potential to be lucrative. A little abandon opens your heart.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

The community may not be ready to restructure, but a few weeks of research and a grassroots attitude will get the job done. Unite with those who mirror your situation. There is power in similarity.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

Jupiter and Neptune can be trouble if you are unaware. While it looks like a dream come true and fabulous growth, it’s actually time to rein in the illusion and excess. Refine your philosophy and beliefs to a practical system, slow and steady.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.