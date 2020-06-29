july august 2020 horoscopes

Cancer: June 21–July 22

The crab carries home on their back — even in war time, so be there with sandwiches for the troops. Know a historical timeline to break its spell on the future. Contribute your vision to awaken others. The reactions are not relevant to the truth that will set you free.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

With a strong selfless nature and effective voice for the silent, you are an avenging angel. Masters seek your support; humility will forge you a new self-awareness. Put your leadership skills toward the power of influence.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

The best laid plans, laid aside without consensus, weigh heavily on the litany of your to-do list. Don’t be bogged down with lectures. Discern your service. Structure is lifeless. Rebuild with a ruthless downsizing. Don’t promise others, just yourself.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

An emotional homelessness requires hard work. The secret is pruning. Focus on deleting a historical narrative that has no present relevance. Domestic real estate provides a new foundation. Restructure your image in the marketplace from home.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Your Plutonian qualities give you the strength to sit in the front row of a funeral — and still be able to laugh. Your gift is knowing when the ashes are cold. That’s when the new bird rises and flies straight to the sun.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Standards will rebuild your sense of priorities. Pluto demands that you tamp the trot and deeply assess what you value. Recent isolation was hard on you. Reset is a solid concept. Use this right angle to let go of what is passé. It’s time to reinvest.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

You carry the burden of the stellium of the goat. Karmic lessons in fatherhood, authorities, ambition, and the elevation of life’s purpose. You do not trust them to do the right thing. Ditch the helicopter. Hover no more, and mind your own business. Streamline.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

It’s not normally your style, but you must minister to others now. It’s the only energy that will work. The healer not only listens but feels. A triple sender must be a double receiver. Listen before you speak, and you will never be at a loss for words.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Beautiful dreamer, why are you having nightmares? False evidence appearing as real makes for hoards of boogeymen under the bed. Faith based on common sense and critical thinking must replace the “what if” in your mind. Do it right, ease your pain, and heal thyself.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Mars is in your sign for the rest of the year. You must tend to your own agenda with a primal focus. Go alone as the mission is only yours. Have no fear. You will not wear it well. If you’re righteous, you’ll win. The caveat? You must be kind. Now, that’s a conundrum!

Taurus: April 20–May 20

The bull should prepare for a “come to Jesus” moment. Stop worldly endeavors, acknowledging a self-enforced sabbatical. Your discomfort is unrelenting. The next 24 weeks support spiritual growth. Put all those dark thoughts behind you.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

The war planet rules for six months, and you are in the thick of it. Seeing the illusion behind popular concepts, you risk social stature to alert others to painful truths. Be conscious that what they think of you is none of your business. Let the real 411 rule.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.