GEMINI: May 21–June 20

You are the kid getting on the school bus. Here comes community and a peer group! Learn to communicate and interact all over again; after all, this is a bus full of new kids, and the neighborhood is a paradigm shift. Much is possible.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

With an intuitive sense of the patterns of history, you seem prophetic; actually, you are just good at a game called “What happens next?” Dealing with those who are oblivious is a waste — better to predict for yourself.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Insecurity halts forward motion. Realize your spirit needs rehab — plan some sacred time and space to recharge. Nurture a personal concept of faith. Spiritual strength can cultivate serenity, grace, forgiveness, inspiration, and vision.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

It's a busy, satisfying month. In areas where you have taken responsibility you will see rapid growth and the achievement of a goal or two. Be a catalyst wherever you can. Your networking cycle is high — your connections create connections.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

A speculative matter has potential, not as a single alliance but with the magic of three or more. The group dynamic reveals the extent of your personal contribution; know your part and stick with it.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A chance encounter pumps your personal power. Bond with a unique vendor — there is funding available, so dreams can become line items. A short business trip revitalizes the agenda.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

An old alliance resurfaces with new creative energy; the history will allow you to skip steps with ease. This gestational time ripens a new perception of the big picture. Don’t rush the process; it unfolds like a fine wine.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

What is hard for others is simply an extreme sport on your résumé. A new revenue stream needs a few weeks to mature. The best tool for the project? Contacts. Press "send."

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Mars in retrograde gives you to the end of August to create a positive persona that attracts a new revenue stream — project determination and trust in the universe. Abundance not squandered will grow tenfold by the fall.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Heal pain by focusing on a new vision. Your gut wisdom is strong. Take nothing personally and work for the good of the masses. Pray.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Take the lead on a unique short road trip. Getting away does wonders for your thought process, and solutions appear when you relax in unexplored vistas. Magical input surrounds you, so dust off your listening skills.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Counter factions slow progress on a group effort; lack of understanding is at the core. Go back to the drawing board to move all to the same page. This is concept collaboration.

