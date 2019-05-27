June 2019 Horoscopes

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

Discernment will fix what is in error. Judgment is OK when it contributes to healthy decisions. Waste no time being nice; this reflects weakness and an inability to say no. Follow your own star and take back your power.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

If you cannot lead, avoid involvement. Begin a new method of operation. If no one follows you, go it alone. Radical change in your emotional reactive habits confuses them. Pay no attention. Be true to yourself.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

A chronic condition requires research, and your solution will redefine your energy. Address it now to avoid an impasse. Speculative interests also need study. Collect personal health data and marketplace opportunities. Knowledge rules.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

A dedicated space at home is your central command. Organize the to-do list, clean up communications, and send an emissary with your input. You can accomplish much by withdrawing.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Become more involved with a community conversation. The new contacts you meet will enrich your effectiveness. Dark thoughts may represent avoidance of an onerous responsibility. Get it done.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Plans for renewed fiscal parity remain bright. You do not yet have all the info to pull it off. Patiently seek more knowledge. Mentors are available. Buy them a coffee and request input. They will be glad that you have listened.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Masters in your field have much to impart. Make space for the tool of higher consciousness. A win will manifest when you combine spiritual skills with the information “who you know” knows. Be an acolyte.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

The mountain goat has his hooves planted on a precarious ledge. Others may see an insurmountable obstacle, but you are a master of the “hard way.” Patience helps you calculate the next move. Take responsibility. Persevere.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Ennui describes the feeling of longing for newness, when many cycles approach their end. People and structures no longer apply. The spiritual skill of

letting go supports you.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

You gain inspiration and strong vision from forgiveness and emotional healing. Dwelling in the past is useless and inhibits personal growth. Avoid placing blame. Lighten your load.

Aries: March 21–April 19

A domestic project requiring hard work and focus yields a positive return. Delayed rewards only add to the bottom line. You are the one for this job, and being alone will streamline your effort.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

You have retreated, and the respite has been beneficial. Now it’s time to discuss a profitable endeavor. Contribute common sense, and others will see the point.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.