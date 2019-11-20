On the Home Front: Fall 2019

A Breath of Fresh Air
A passion for promoting the indoor-outdoor lifestyle — lived out through the most inviting collections of furnishings and accessories from around the world — has driven Juniper House since its inception. Opening a brick-and-mortar showroom in a destination where outdoor living is a perfected art form only made sense. On South Palm Canyon, Juniper House clients can now see, feel, touch, and bask on sun loungers without risk of sunburn in their quest for backyard bliss. Organic cork dining chairs manufactured in Cape Town, slatted wood dining sets from Italy, Parisian-style Bistro sets, and a glass-topped foosball dining table — designed by a Spanish-American chef — explore the range of international flavors on the menu in the dining arena alone. Lighting, fire pits, and planters complement each style. For the interior, lines at Juniper House span from kitchen and bath to entryway and game room.
The Sea Ranch South
Anyone who has enjoyed poking around the flagship Placewares — just north of The Sea Ranch, the fabled architectural community in Sonoma County — will be happy to learn the “general store for good design” has opened a second locale in downtown Palm Springs. With a history that dates back 41 years to a small chain of stores scattered throughout New England, Placewares likes to boast that it has been presenting enduring design since 1978. Longtime desert residents Kevin Lane and Shev Rush took over the last remaining shop near The Sea Ranch in 2015; in August, their second Placewares made its home inside the Palm Canyon Galleria.
Three new lines commemorate the Palm Springs opening of this design shop, studio, and art gallery in one: Vitra, Artek, and Nemo Lighting. Galanter & Jones cast-stone heated furniture and desert-exclusive lines from Iittala complement a Marimekko shop-in-shop. Placewares’ new collaborations with noted California artists and designers debut with longtime friend and Palm Springs artist Jim Isermann, whose stools, tables, coasters, bags, and trays are featured in-house.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PLACEWARES
Keeping It Real
Modern Hacienda, the desert’s only dealer of authentic, licensed midcentury modern classics for the home has expanded its Palm Desert showroom to 6,000 square feet, providing more room to roam among the lines they represent. Collections by Knoll, Herman Miller, Carl Hansen, Cane-line, and Fritz Hansen join Patagonia Home, DellaRobbia, Alf DaFrè, Iittala, and Trica Furniture, a minimalist modern line from Montreal. Co-owners Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro, also of Nicholas Lawrence Design, have joined the Be Original organization, which aims to educate and protect consumers and designers from counterfeits and knockoffs, Lazzaro says. “We believe real design lovers want to buy the real thing and should have access locally to a wide selection.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERN HACIENDA