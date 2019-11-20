On the Home Front: Fall 2019

The Sea Ranch South

Anyone who has enjoyed poking around the flagship Placewares — just north of The Sea Ranch, the fabled architectural community in Sonoma County — will be happy to learn the “general store for good design” has opened a second locale in downtown Palm Springs. With a history that dates back 41 years to a small chain of stores scattered throughout New England, Placewares likes to boast that it has been presenting enduring design since 1978. Longtime desert residents Kevin Lane and Shev Rush took over the last remaining shop near The Sea Ranch in 2015; in August, their second Placewares made its home inside the Palm Canyon Galleria.

Three new lines commemorate the Palm Springs opening of this design shop, studio, and art gallery in one: Vitra, Artek, and Nemo Lighting. Galanter & Jones cast-stone heated furniture and desert-exclusive lines from Iittala complement a Marimekko shop-in-shop. Placewares’ new collaborations with noted California artists and designers debut with longtime friend and Palm Springs artist Jim Isermann, whose stools, tables, coasters, bags, and trays are featured in-house.

placewares.com