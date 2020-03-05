Going Green

Avocado Flatbread
Juniper Table
Your craving for an order of avocado toast will be, well, toast after biting into Juniper Table’s avocado flatbread on St. Patrick’s Day. The sizeable dish is topped with not only an entire avocado but also a sprinkle of cilantro and jalapeño to add a zesty burst of freshness to every bite. junipertable.com
Sunmor Acrylic Ice Bucket
Destination PSP
Beer alone shouldn’t turn green on St. Patrick’s Day. With a classic breeze block-inspired design and signature olive hue, this ice bucket simultaneously keeps drinks chilled while adding midcentury modern flair to any location at the end of the rainbow. destinationpsp.com
Detox Scrub
Body Deli
Don’t simply wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. Massage it into your skin. This superfood-centric scrub utilizes exotic sea salts and potent vegetables like nori and kelp to release toxins from both the lymphatic system and skin — while making you feel as smooth as a leprachaun’s bottom. thebodydeli.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESTINATION PSP
Mint Ice Cream
Ice Cream and Shop(pe)
In the fashion and design realms, mint is one of the most chic colors of 2020. When it comes to ice cream, it’s utterly delicious. The smooth rendition from the Arrive Palm Springs’ resident ice cream enclave is kept on a regular rotation on the menu. How lucky! icecreamandshop.com
Date Shake
Fruit Wonders
The downtown Palm Springs juice bar puts a good-for-you spin on the iconic frosty treat: organic almond milk, coconut crème, cinnamon, banana, and kale, make for the healthiest — and greenest — date shake available in the Coachella Valley for St. Patrick’s Day. fb.com/fruitwondersps
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
Carmen “Green Dream” Dress
Candice Held
Avoid getting pinched — unless you’re into that kind of thing — in this emerald, vintage-inspired silk-scarf dress by local designer Candice Held. Handmade in California and available at her Uptown Design District boutique, Held’s creations are as exquisite as the Irish countryside. candiceheld.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CANDACE HELD / GABRIEL ENAMORADO