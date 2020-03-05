Going Green

Sunmor Acrylic Ice Bucket

Destination PSP

Beer alone shouldn’t turn green on St. Patrick’s Day. With a classic breeze block-inspired design and signature olive hue, this ice bucket simultaneously keeps drinks chilled while adding midcentury modern flair to any location at the end of the rainbow. destinationpsp.com

Detox Scrub

Body Deli

Don’t simply wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. Massage it into your skin. This superfood-centric scrub utilizes exotic sea salts and potent vegetables like nori and kelp to release toxins from both the lymphatic system and skin — while making you feel as smooth as a leprachaun’s bottom. thebodydeli.com