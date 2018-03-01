Executive Chef Stephen Wambach introduces you to the inspiration behind the fresh and simply prepared fare served for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Juniper Table.

Chef Wambach invites you in to experience the café with unique accents, an indoor and outdoor memorable design and views spanning across downtown Palm Springs.

Chef Wambach shares his passion for flavor and demonstrates his creation of the signature Avocado Flatbread savored by guests daily at Juniper Table; located inside the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs CA 92262

760-904-5015

rowanpalmsprings.com

VIDEO: Chef Stephen Wambaugh introduces you to Juniper Table.