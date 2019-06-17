Crafty Summer Dinners

La Quinta Brewing Co. is the second brewery (the first was San Diego’s Ale Smith Brewing) to participate, and Derek Lloyd, director of sales for La Quinta Brewing Co., talked about the process from his end. “It’s a lot like wine where you want the weight of the beer to match the weight of the food,” he says. “And the flavors should match up. But this whole thing was really Aric’s brainchild. He was the one that chose the beers.”

Ianni takes the story from there. “La Quinta Brewing showed me some options, and we selected the beers. Later on that day I sent an email to the chefs and said, ‘Hey guys, here are my tasting notes, here’s what I picked up off the beer, and I want you guys to have fun with it in your head and collaborate with what we’re doing here.’ We went back and forth with emails, text messages, bounced off each other’s ideas and put this menu together.”