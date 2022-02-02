Good Fortune

Kataluna Enriquez, who became the first openly trans woman to compete at the Miss USA pageant last year, is back on stage as a resident performer at AsiaSF Palm Springs, the recently reopened desert outpost of the storied San Francisco dinner theater. Kataluna, who was crowned Miss Nevada USA in 2021, also has her own clothing line, Kataluna Kouture.

How did you become part of the AsiaSF family?

I grew up in the Bay Area. I knew about their original establishment in San Francisco, so when an opportunity came up in Palm Springs, I joined them. I was here before the pandemic, and then we had to stop performing, but I’m so happy we’ve come back.

How would you describe an AsiaSF show to newcomers?

This is beyond a show. It’s representation — a way for us to tell our stories and for people to get to know us and change the definition of what trans means, especially when it comes to employment. Initially, I think some people might think this is just another drag show, but once they see the production and meet us, those attitudes change. The wonderful thing about AsiaSF is we’re not just on stage. There’s a personal interaction with the audience. It’s magical.