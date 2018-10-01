Katelyn Empey, 30

Associate Attorney, Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney

“People underestimate you” when you’re a young attorney, Katelyn says, but she uses that to her advantage in her practice of public agency, environmental, labor and employment, and tribal law.

Her firm also offers perks for up-and-comers like her: “You get to work with a lot of people at different times in their practice. Learning how to communicate and bridge the gap between those different generations has been difficult but rewarding.”

In her free time, Katelyn networks with The GirlFriend Factor and is a member of the Desert Bar Association and Leadership Coachella Valley Alumni Council.

VIDEO: Katelyn Empey talks about the challenges of her profession.