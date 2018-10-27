If there ever was a time to Make American Laugh Again, this may be it. (#MALA, anyone?)

Kathy Griffin knows this all too well. What a year the longtime comic and Emmy- and Grammy-winner has had. After posing with a fake decapitated Donald Trump head on social media in 2017, things went south. Fast. Suddenly, the 57-year-old comic found herself in bed with national fury and federal investigation — it didn’t make for a pleasant threesome.

Still, somehow, Griffin managed to pull off the impossible: Dust herself off, put her First Amendment shoes back on — tying the laces tighter, perhaps — and make some sense out of the entire ordeal. She also made good comedy out of it as is evident with her successful “Laugh Your Head Off” comedy show, which is touring across America.

The creators of the first-ever Palm Springs International Comedy Festival took notice. Griffin is the recipient of the Comedian of the Year Award in the fest’s premier outing, which unravels Nov. 10-11 and 17-18 in downtown Palm Springs. Other honorees include actress Illeana Douglas (granddaughter of actor Melvyn Douglas), who will receive the Pioneer in Comedy Award. In between, attendees can revel in an array of red carpet fodder, celebrity judges for stand-up and sketch competitions, and plenty of laughs.

Griffin, ever chatty and candid, ventures forth with Palm Springs Life.