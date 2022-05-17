Forward Focus

In her youth, Harmon-Luber was also an active dancer, swimmer, and gymnast. As her spinal issues developed, she was forced to surrender many physical activities, which led to depression. She writes in her book that a serious illness can take people through all the stages of grief similar to losing a loved one.

Yet, she learned to focus forward and keep her thoughts positive. One of her medical practitioners, Kenneth C. Browning, D.O., noted for the book, “Kathy is able to use her pain to help others navigate their issues by showing them how to be their own medical advocate. Being able to witness this in a small part has been nothing short of inspiring and encouraging.”

Kristy Frazier found inspiration from Harmon-Luber after she says she was diagnosed with Terminal Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and placed herself in hospice care at home, foregoing radiation or chemotherapy and instead choosing her own therapies. She says she was told a year later that a PET scan showed no cancer. She values Harmon-Luber’s wisdom for helping her fight the disease and continue to live life to the fullest.

“I used Kathy’s advice on nutrition, journaling, music and communing with nature, along with her encouragement to stay positive and hopeful, to use visualization and to believe in the prayers and healing thoughts of others,” Frazier says.