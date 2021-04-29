Selling the Kaufmann House

The Harrises paid $1.5 million for the property, but that price tag paled in comparison to what they spent over the next five years. The house was essentially deconstructed stone by stone (each meticulously labeled) until only the skeleton remained. The lengths to which they went to secure identical materials to rebuild are legendary, including opening a long-closed quarry in Utah to perfectly match the buff sandstone and building a metal stamping machine for the fascia. Early on, Brent realized one of the huge costs and difficulties in restoration was finding the craftsman who could do the work. He brought in skilled labor from all over the country and housed them for the duration of the project. “I joke [that] the average age of people [who] worked on my house was just touching 80 years old. Julius [Shulman] was 83 and [stonemason] Clive Christie was late 70s.” Harris says that one of the benefits of the work was seeing the satisfaction in these retired gentlemen as they became relevant again. “You could see the twinkle in Julius’s eye.”

One often-misunderstood aspect of restoration is that you can’t simply remake everything the way it was in 1947. It’s not a question of ingenuity or integrity. Whenever Brent couldn’t find a door handle or window frame, he had them made. It’s more a question of what Harris calls an “intervention,” in which he uses modern methods and technologies in hidden or unobtrusive ways to protect the house from the elements. For the unforgiving desert climate, Neutra used the most up-to-date materials and technology available, but they weren’t enough to protect the house from 50 years of a subtropical Sonoran desert climate. Earlier occupants had installed a huge air conditioner on the roof that, of course, ruined the aesthetic of the gloriette. Harris found an air conditioning engineer named Mel Bilo, who found a way to navigate around the boulders beneath the house’s concrete slab and install central air in a way that makes the plenums in the ceiling circulating the air practically invisible.

One of the Harris’ most significant upgrades was Marmol Radziner’s pool house at the eastern end of the property. There was no structure in Neutra’s original plans; when Aarons took his famous photograph, he backed up against a wall of bushes. Klein built a tennis court on one of the adjacent lots and a tennis pavilion between the pool and the original eastern boundary. Harris says Klein’s structure was unsound, so he had Marmol Radziner replace it with a pool house with modern amenities, including a bar and television viewing area. Such amenities disturbed the aesthetic of the main house, but feel much more at home in the pavilion. Nonetheless, Marmol Radziner’s design of the detached, open-air, wood pavilion is a seamless addition to the property and a brilliant homage to Neutra.

The completion of the pavilion in 1998 coincided with the rebirth of a popular fascination with modernism. Though New York creative director Jim Moore had quietly stirred interest in certain circles when he bought one of Donald Wexler’s Steel Houses, the media coverage of the Harrises’ restoration prompted a closer examination and appreciation of other desert modernists, such as Frey, Wexler, E. Stewart Williams, Hugh Kaptur, Robson Chambers, Paul R. Williams, and others. Brooke Hodge, the former director of architecture and design at Palm Springs Art Museum, says the Kaufmann restoration “was a catalyst for others to notice all the midcentury gems here and begin to restore them.”

Certainly, a number of factors contributed to Palm Springs’ resurgence, but there’s no denying that restoring the Kaufmann house led to today’s preservation of the city’s architectural heritage, inspiring Modernism Week and the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. The rebirth is still magically ascending.

And it sure didn’t hurt property values.

Which recalls the Kaufmann house’s $25 million price tag. After the Harrises divorced, the house was placed in a 2008 Christie’s auction of important contemporary art. Though the house gaveled to a qualified buyer at $19.1 million, the sale fell out of escrow not longer after — the rumor being that the buyer’s money was from a family trust, and family lawyers put a stop to the sale.

The house’s architectural and historical significance raises an interesting question: Should the property continue to pass through private hands or would it be better preserved for future generations if it was bought by an institution with the means to purchase and maintain it? Palm Springs Art Museum owns the iconic Frey House II, after all. Janice Lyle, director at Sunnylands Center & Gardens and the art museum’s former executive director, says, “When I look at preservation, I would say that there are many appropriate ways to preserve modern architecture, and they do not all push you in the direction of public ownership. I think that [the Kaufmann] house actually can thrive as a lived-in house. In my personal opinion, the best way to save the house is to have individuals who are completely committed to the idea of the importance of the house and to keep it alive by living in it.”

Brent Harris agrees. For almost three decades, he’s cared for one of the Coachella Valley’s greatest treasures, and now, he says, “It’s time for a new steward.”

