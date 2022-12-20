Keedy’s Fountain & Grill Expands to the East Valley

Belly up to the soda fountain at Keedy’s Fountain & Grill, and the original yellow Formica countertop, blue vinyl chairs, and what are arguably the desert’s best pancakes and milkshakes will make you feel like you’ve swung into the 1950s.

One of the Coachella Valley’s oldest hangouts, the Palm Desert restaurant was opened in the summer of 1957 by Bob Keedy and dedicated as a local landmark in 1986, a year before he retired. “I don’t think it’s changed much at all,” says current owner David Chapman, who first visited the diner in 1997 and purchased it two years later. “Like it says on the menu, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ ” (Though he did add a few items, like the popular pulled-pork sandwich, Tex-Mex scramble, and a variety of milkshake flavors, including his favorite: root beer.)