Far Out Art

It’s a tale as old as time: Desert beckons artist. Artist heeds its wild call. Wide-open sandscape inspires innovative art. One of the latest emerging talents to push their work onto the local stage has honed the perspective of Utah transplant Keely King in Burns Canyon, near Pioneertown. In her debut gallery show, King will display her abstract figurative paintings at JJ Harrington Gallery in Cathedral City’s Perez Road Art & Design District. The exhibition, Esthetic Forms: The Sensation of Creating an Illusion, runs from Oct. 7 to 21 and also features sculptures by Tyler Sutton.

What drew you to the High Desert?

I moved to L.A. when I was 17 and lived there for about seven years; my time in the city ran its course. I’d been out here a few times and decided to make the move two years ago after the pandemic got a little crazy.

How does the area inspire your work?

I’ve been able to pull back and go back to basics without all the crazy distractions of the city. I’ve been able to strip things down, to look out onto the horizon and see shapes and colors and be inspired by the landscape. I’ve been able to work on negative space. … I definitely feel a big sense of peace and expansiveness living out here.