Return to the Muse

President Jimmy Carter raised the minimum wage to $3.35 an hour, Fleetwood Mac released the Rumors album, Apple sold its first computers, and Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Silver Jubilee marking a mere 25 years on the throne. The year was 1977, the same year John Vugrin began designing interiors and fabricating furniture. Much has transpired since then.

Yet Vugrin finds himself almost right back where it all began — and he “couldn’t be happier” for the full-circle outcome he never saw coming.

If his name sounds familiar, it should. His prehistoric-modern work is embedded into the most extraordinary example of organic architecture in the High Desert — the Kellogg Doolittle House, famously designed by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg beginning in the late 1980s. The original owners, artist Beverly Doolittle and her husband/agent, Jay, bought the lot and handed it off to Kellogg, who in turn found Vugrin. Between the architect’s regard for Frank Lloyd Wright and the artistic leanings of the couple, the chemistry for adventurous aesthetics fell just short of combustion.