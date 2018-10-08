Kelly Steward

General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

“When I was 10 years old, I would sneak into my parents’ bedroom to watch episodes of The Love Boat. I wanted to be Julie McCoy, the cruise director,” says General Manager Kelly Steward. “I think about what I’m doing today as being that cruise director at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.”

A “social butterfly” who grew up in Ohio with a passion for art, theater, travel, and sports, Steward, a 25-year hospitality veteran, came to the Coachella Valley in 2016, after the hotel’s dramatic reopening in May 2014. “We’re the only luxury resort nestled into the mountainside with amazing, breathtaking, and spectacular views of the Greater Palm Springs area,” Steward says. “My hope is that we have many visitors, and they leave with indelible moments and memories that last a lifetime.”

The area’s tourism economy helps the property attract the brightest local and national talent, whether they’re starting their career or have years of experience, she says. “The opportunities in hospitality are abundant at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. It’s thriving. It’s exciting. The valley has everything to offer. You can live and work in a resort lifestyle, whether that means Sundays poolside, appreciating the art museum, or enjoying a polo match. I absolutely love living here.”

VIDEO: Kelly Steward speaks how the Coachella Valley is a great place to live and work in a resort lifestyle .