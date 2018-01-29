Kem Eva Theilig, a designer, and her husband, Rob, a musician, started coming to Palm Springs in the early 2000s. The relaxed pace and indoor-outdoor lifestyle of this desert oasis provided an appealing respite from their busy, urban lives in San Francisco.

Nine years ago, they decided to try their hands at tennis after a client of Theilig’s opined that “people over 30 don’t learn anything new.” Never one to pass on a challenge, she found a teacher in San Francisco. She and her husband fell in love with the game and took it up with a vengeance, joining the Plaza Racquet Club in Palm Springs and playing whenever they were in town. They bought a nearby condo and eagerly looked forward to their tennis-filled sojourns.

In 2016, Palm Springs Unified School District, which owned the land on which the Plaza Racquet Club sits, decided to sell it to a developer. Despite the valiant efforts of preservationists and tennis fans, the club closed early last summer. The elegant, airy clubhouse, designed by Laszlo Sandor, once an apprentice in the office of architect William Cody, was demolished early this year, and the courts and grounds sit overgrown with weeds, a poignant reminder of matches won and lost. With the closing of their beloved club, Theilig and her husband realized they were going to be living next to a construction site, possibly for years. “We just couldn’t bear the thought of seeing the Plaza bulldozed,” says Theilig.