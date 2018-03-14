Kentaro Kameyama’s dress designs are streamlined, understated, and neutral yet display sudden bursts of outlandish whimsy. It’s as though this classical pianist and composer is embellishing a restrained melody with a moment of flamboyance.

His clarity of vision helped Kameyama win Season 16 of Project Runway, then take New York Fashion Week by storm in January. Pieces from his New York show, and perhaps a few flowing desert-style designs, will come with this rising star to Fashion Week El Paseo, set for March 17–24 in Palm Desert.

Kameyama loves contrast. “I have a lot of respect for Tchaikovsky and Chopin,” he says. “Classical music of any form. It has dynamics but also ‘peaceful ocean.’ Sometimes the music might slow down to welcome the biggest moment, like with pianissimo. When I create a collection, I do that a bit. I don’t want to be boring. I like different shapes.”