Fashion Forward

Have you ever been to the school, or Idyllwild? How will you handle the logistics of teaching at the school from Los Angeles?

I’ve been to Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, and around there. Idyllwild was a little bit different from what I expected because in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree, it’s the desert. But I love nature and I look at the pictures of Idyllwild and fell in love with the beautiful scenery. I will have an apartment in Idyllwild and keep one in LA, too. I hope to get back to LA a few times a month, but I'm going to be able to manage my business going around here. And it keeps the connection with our LA people and the models and the factory and production people. So it's going to work. And I do have assistant here too so I think it's going to work out.

What do you like most about teaching?

I don’t think it's not necessarily just in fashion, but anyone who is an educator loves to see the process, students growing, getting better,and starting to be a better person. I'm kind of very picky about craftsmanship, a clean look, and paying attention to detail in your pattern, and so I kind of push my students in that way.

You came to fashion design from music. How did that shape you as a student of fashion and how will that help your students at Idyllwild Arts?

I think I really want to expose them to a lot of different arts. I happen to student classical piano for over 30 years. And if anyone studies one thing that hard, you can see another layer of understanding. You start to see connections with painting, dance, and more. There are not many people like me getting into fashion from a different media. I think I can share that experience.