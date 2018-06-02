Real estate agents in Palm Springs know better than to let a little rain keep them from hosting an open house. Desert downpours can sell homes, as Kenya Knight can attest.

“It was a fluke that I even bought this home 13 years ago,” she says. “I was on vacation, and it rained. And I thought, ‘What do you do in Palm Springs if you’re not sitting by the pool drinking cocktails?’ ” Knight was inclined to drive around and pop into a few open houses just to “see what your money gets you out here,” she recalls. “I was blown away.”

From her impromptu shopping, she picked up her dream house — one she estimates would have cost three times as much in L.A., where she and her modeling agency, Nous Models, are based.