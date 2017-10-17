Kevin Chandler, a self-described adventurer, grew up in Atlanta and indulged his entrepreneurial spirit around the U.S. and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before relocating to the desert in 2007. Here, he found home: a dynamic place to pursue his varied professional and personal ambitions.

Chandler, manager and owner of Vintage Club Sales, an exclusive on-site real estate company, relates to the evolving nature of golf club membership. As an adventurer with many sporting passions, he also continues to pursue competitive cycling on both road and mountain bikes. In addition, he is founder and coach for a local youth mountain bike team. “I live an active life with my family and new golf club members lead the same kind of life. They want their club to promote that same lifestyle,” he says.

As he talks to prospective members of The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, he notices their lifestyle interests go beyond the next 18 holes. Golfing is still important to country clubs, but so is tennis, and so is a wide range of health and wellness activities, dining options, and social events.

The spouse of an avid golfer may spend their day on a group hike followed by an art class. “I know one family’s favorite activity is pickleball on Sunday morning, followed by a smoothie at the pool.”

The Vintage Club opened in 1980 with a goal to be the best and remain the best. “The club members are largely made up of entrepreneurs who earned their way through life doing things they were passionate about,” says Chandler. “They bring that same passion to their club, creating a community that engages and inspires.”