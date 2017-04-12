Family Day at Museums

The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert is a hands-on, intergenerational museum offering messy play, problem solving, and interactive exhibitions. We love the rope maze. Up next: the Palm Springs Air Museum, consistently ranked among the top air museums in the country. It showcases World War II combat aircraft and the museum’s location adjacent to the Palm Springs International Airport offers access to flight demonstrations and plane-based activities.

Extra credit: Make everyone happy at The Slice, a New York–style pizzeria in Rancho Mirage.

www.cdmod.org ;

www.palmspringsairmuseum.org

Horseback Riding at Smoke Tree Stables

For 65 years, Smoke Tree Stables has saddled

mounts for dudes and dudettes to mosey along the Smoke Tree Mountain. You’ll see the historic Indian Canyons, where indigenous cultures learned to thrive in our harsh environment. All rides are beginner-friendly and accompanied by a guide. No reservations are necessary, but you must show up 15 minutes early. Rides take place every hour.

Extra credit: Stop by Smoke Tree Village for an array of dining choices ranging from vegetarian dishes at Native Foods Café to cupcakes at Over the Rainbow.

www.smoketreestables.com

Lost Palm Oasis Trail at Cottonwood Spring

Joshua Tree National Park is packed with hiking trails: The 2.5-mile loop to Mastodon Peak near the southern entrance has a 440-foot increase in elevation and breathtaking desert panoramas (if you scramble over boulders to the summit). Check out the ruins of the Mastodon Mine and bring binoculars for bird spotting. Keep your eyes peeled, too, for chuckwallas, whiptail lizards, and wildflowers.

Extra credit: Camp at the Cottonwood Campground; for weekends, fall through spring, make camping reservations online.

www.nps.gov/jotr