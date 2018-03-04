Kids Take Center Court at BNP Paribas Open

Kids took over the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens on March 3, and the tennis world expanded its audience reach in a matter of three hours.

The BNP Paribas Open’s “Kids Day” gave youngsters from the Coachella Valley who may have had little or no exposure to the game of tennis a chance to receive hands-on instruction from members of the USTA’s Net-Generation and tennis equipment manufacturer HEAD.

There were other means to expend energy thanks to a climbing wall and a yoga class. Creative outlets included face painting, drawing, and musical performances, while The Living Desert brought a few of its smaller creatures to give kids a close-up view.