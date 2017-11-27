Keep the Kids Busy for the Holidays in Greater Palm Springs

I once had an old uncle named George. He was a bachelor and a total curmudgeon. Once, at a family Christmas party, my toddler nieces were chasing each other and one knocked over George’s eggnog. “Damn it,” he muttered, “Christmas would be fine if people didn’t bring their children.” We now use this misanthropic maxim to toast George’s memory at every Christmas dinner.

The fact is, there’s a good chance if you’re reading this you’ve arrived in the valley for the holidays with a few ankle-biters in tow. And, if we’re not talking about a matching pair of Pekingese, then you need to start getting creative about alternatives to your hotel’s swimming pool. The kids are going to dry off at some point … and you need to be ready.

WILDLIGHTS AT THE LIVING DESERT ZOO & GARDENS

One of the great holiday traditions in the valley is when the pathways of the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens are lit with over a million twinkling lights starting on Nov. 22 and continuing to Dec. 24. With the walkways all aglow, strolling through the zoo is an extraordinary experience, though not every animal shares the wonder. However, enough can be seen to blow your child’s mind. And, bonus, Santa makes an appearance. 47900 Portola Avenue, Palm Desert. 760-820-2710; livingdesert.org