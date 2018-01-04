Representatives from the City of Palm Springs, Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, GRIT Development, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants along with local fans, hotel guests, and the media gathered Dec. 14 at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs to celebrate the new addition of the 153-room, seven-story hotel to the Palm Springs community.

The ribbon cutting ceremony commenced with opening remarks by Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs’ General Manager Abe Liao, who highlighted The Rowan’s midcentury modern design and the standout amenities of the desert oasis resort.

In addition, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ Director of Operations Jim Hollister spoke to the Kimpton experience, the foundation on which the brand was built. Speeches were also made by GRIT Development President Michael Braun, Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce President Steve Henke, and Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon.

After thanking attendees, Liao, together with the event’s speakers, cut the ribbon to officially usher the Downtown Palm Springs anchor into the local community while the crowd applauded and camera lenses shuttered.

To top off the event, attendees headed indoors for a light reception with passed hors d’oeuvres by Executive Chef Stephen Wambach, drinks, and mingling in The Rowan’s light-filled, airy and inviting living room and Window Bar.

Later in the evening, following the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the downtown project, The Rowan hosted a private rooftop event for dignitaries from the Mayor’s State of the City address.

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-904-5015

rowanpalmsprings.com