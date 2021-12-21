Relax. Discover. Shop.

palm springs escape 2022

The Palm Springs Escape is an immersive, guest experience of design, art, wellness, and social activities at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, Jan. 21-24, 2022 at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs.

The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel is partnering with A\N/A Brand Closet Showroom Social to transform our Palm Springs property into a spacious oasis filled with curated tranquility, wellness programs, sustainability-focused practices, and artistic creations from the best of LGBTQI artists, female and Black entrepreneurs, and enduring luxury goods.

The Palm Springs Escape is an immersive, limited-time guest experience that intermixes design, art, wellness showrooms, and social activities. We’ve handpicked all of our designers, artists, and well-being experts, so your time here is sure to be unforgettable and one-of-a-kind.

The experience requires an invitation, a guest pass, and reservations. Hotel guests will have complimentary access to a diverse range of classes (stargazing, wellness rituals, and artistry), product sampling, and wine & spirits tastings.

Non-hotel guests can purchase guest passes and make reservations for the weekend, day, or an event. All guests will have the opportunity to purchase passes to the Style & Taste Immersive 3-course Dining Experience and private shopping in the Brand Closet Showroom.

A desert oasis where urban enchantments meet epic scenery, the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel is a 4-star property with breathtaking views of both scenic mountains and serene palm trees that are balanced by airy interiors and social sophistication.

The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel and A\N/A Brand Closet Showroom Social are partnering together to welcome hotel guests to join the Palm Springs Escape, a unique 4-day experience which will offer onsite privileges, curated tranquility, and social hours.

The 3 different social hours will take place from Friday to Sunday. The line-up will include:

Friday — LGBTQI 360, co-hosted by LGBTQI Chicago artist, Sam Kirk; OUT Traveler Magazine

Saturday —Sustainability Philosophy of Life, co-hosted by NY Brooklyn Fashion & Sustainability Week, BeBodyLife, and Palm Springs Windmill Tours

Sunday — A Day of Joy and Wellness Brunch Benefitting Holton's Heroes Nonprofit-A Pediatric Brain Injury Resource, co-hosted by Dawn McCoy and Special Guest Trivia Host – Christopher Kennedy.

All guests with tickets who secure a reservation for the Palm Springs Escape will have access to all complimentary services, tastings, samples, classes, and private shopping in the showroom.

