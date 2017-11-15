As the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hotel prepares to open in November, complete with a rooftop bar and pool offering sweeping views of Palm Springs, the food set to accompany that experience is also reaching for new heights.

Executive chef Stephen Wambach recently offered a special preview of his menu for two of the three restaurants at the Kimpton. Juniper Table and 4 Saints will feature bold cuisine inspired by Wambach’s culinary work domestically and abroad.

He has more than 20 years of experience as a chef, including stints with the Four Seasons and the BLT Group. A Manhattan native, Wambach has been mentored by famous chefs such as Claude Troigros and Marc Meneau. Upon completing his apprenticeship at the three-star Michelin restaurant L’Esperance in Burgundy, France, Wambach returned to the States and put his French cooking skills to work at the Delano South Beach hotel’s Blue Door restaurant in Miami, which has since closed.

VIDEO: Executive Chef Stephen Wambaugh shows how he creates his Hamachi dish.